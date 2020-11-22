Belgrade, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Thousands of mourners paid homage Sunday to Patriarch Irinej, leader of Serbian Orthodox Church (SPC), who died of COVID-19 during the country's record surge in new coronavirus cases.

The 90-year-old, known to be a spiritual leader, tested for the virus soon after presiding over the funeral of his number two, who also died of the virus, at a ceremony in which basic safety measures were neglected.

The Balkan country of seven million people, the vast majority of whom are Orthodox Christians, declared three days of mourning following the spiritual leader's death on Friday.

Two giant screens were installed outside the Church of Saint Sava, the biggest Orthodox temple in the Balkans, so that the faithful could follow the ceremony, after which the patriarch's body will be laid to rest in the crypt.

Serbia is currently facing the biggest health crisis since the pandemic erupted in March, recording record numbers of infections and deaths on an almost daily basis last week.

As a result, the health system has been put under great pressure. Since last week there have been no more hospital beds available for patients in Belgrade, the city worst hit by the virus in Serbia.