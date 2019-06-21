UrduPoint.com
Thousands Converge On Hong Kong Police HQ, Parliament In Anti-govt Demo

Fri 21st June 2019

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Thousands of protesters converged on Hong Kong's police headquarters and blocked major roads Friday, demanding the resignation of the city's pro-Beijing leader and the release of anti-government demonstrators arrested during the territory's worst political crisis in decades.

The protest comes after the government refused to meet the demands of demonstrators who have marched in their millions to oppose a bill that would allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland.

The movement has morphed into a larger rebuke of Chief Executive Carrie Lam's administration.

Opposition groups, after putting on the biggest political rallies in Hong Kong's history, have called for the complete withdrawal of the legislation and for Lam to step down.

After converging at Hong Kong's main government complex before rush hour, hundreds of black-clad protesters -- many wearing face masks and shouting anti-government slogans -- poured onto Harcourt Road outside the parliament building, blocking the major artery completely before allowing some vehicles to trickle through.

Protesters, who have been largely leaderless during the rallies, then marched in the searing heat to the police headquarters, many chanting "release the righteous" and "shame on police thugs" -- referring to those detained during sporadic violence last week between demonstrators and the police.

Opposition groups have demanded an investigation into allegations of police brutality and the release of those detained during the clashes, in addition to Lam's ouster and a cancellation of the extradition bill.

Some protesters removed metal barricades and re-arranged them in an apparent bid to fortify their positions outside the police headquarters, as officials closed the gate to the facility's main driveway.

Many unfurled umbrellas to protect themselves from the sun, and first-aid volunteers sprayed water on others to cool them down.

