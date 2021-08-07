UrduPoint.com

Thousands Evacuated As Floods Hit North Korea: State TV

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 11:20 AM

Thousands evacuated as floods hit North Korea: state TV

Seoul, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :More than a thousand homes were damaged and about 5,000 people evacuated in North Korea after flooding caused by heavy rains, the country's state broadcaster reported, with swathes of farmland also inundated by the deluge.

The tv report comes as the impoverished North in June admitted it was tackling a food crisis, sounding the alarm in a country with a moribund agricultural sector that has long struggled to feed itself.

Last month, the UN's Food and Agricultural Organization forecast said North Korea was facing a food shortage of around 860,000 tonnes this year, warning the country could experience a "harsh lean period".

Footage from Pyongyang's state-run KCTV showed homes flooded up to their roofs, as well as what appeared to be damaged bridges.

The report said "hundreds of hectares of farmland" were also submerged or lost in South Hamgyong Province, on top of the severely affected homes and roads, as river levees collapsed.

With the soil already saturated, further rains could cause more damage, Ri Yong Nam, the deputy head of the North's meteorological agency, told the broadcaster.

"We expect heavy rain until the 10th of August in various regions, centring around the east coast area," Ri said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stressed "all sectors and units" must take measures to prevent "natural disasters in advance", the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported on Saturday.

Natural disasters tend to have a greater impact on the isolated country due to its weak infrastructure, while deforestation has left it vulnerable to flooding.

A series of typhoons last summer also triggered floods that damaged farmland and destroyed thousands of homes.

Kim said in June the country's food supply situation was "getting tense" due to the lingering typhoon damage.

North Korea is now under self-imposed isolation to protect itself against the coronavirus pandemic, and as a result trade with Beijing -- its economic lifeline -- has slowed to a trickle.

The country suffered from a nationwide famine in the 1990s, which killed hundreds of thousands of people after the fall of the Soviet Union left it without crucial support.

Related Topics

Shortage United Nations Beijing Pyongyang North Korea Kim Jong June August TV All From Top Rains Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 95 more lives during last 24 hours ..

COVID-19 claims 95 more lives during last 24 hours in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th August 2021

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2021

2 hours ago
 Leading Russian Brands Gain Value Despite COVID-19 ..

Leading Russian Brands Gain Value Despite COVID-19 Pandemic - Brand Finance

11 hours ago
 Turkey eases quarantine rules for Pakistani studen ..

Turkey eases quarantine rules for Pakistani students, work permit holders

11 hours ago
 UK Seeks Holding Iran Accountable Over Tanker Inci ..

UK Seeks Holding Iran Accountable Over Tanker Incident - Envoy to UN

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.