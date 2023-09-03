Open Menu

Thousands Evacuated As Taiwan Braces For Typhoon Haikui

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2023 | 12:40 PM

ANKARA, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Thousands of people have been evacuated in Taiwan as Typhoon Haikui is expected to bring torrential rain and strong winds to the island's south and east before moving westward to China's southeastern Fujian province.

Nearly 3,000 people were evacuated and domestic flights were canceled by the Island's two major airlines as Haikui is forecast to make landfall on Sunday evening, local English daily Taipei Times reported.

Authorities have canceled classes and declared a day off for workers in several counties and cities in the east and south ahead of the arrival of the typhoon, the first to make landfall on the island and cross its central mountain range in four years.

Haikui is a much weaker storm than Typhoon Saola that hit Hong Kong and the southern Chinese province of Guangdong on Saturday.

It is expected to be only a Category 1 or 2 typhoon when it hits Taiwan, according to Tropical Storm Risk.

Typhoon Saola, meanwhile, has weakened after landing the second time in Yangjiang, China's southern Guangdong province on Saturday noon, bringing strong winds and downpours.

Observers, however, have warned against possible secondary disasters caused by sustained downpours, including flooding and flowing water, or falling objects.

