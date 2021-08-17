Thousands evacuated in southern France as 'fierce' wildfire spreads

(@FahadShabbir)

Marseille, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Thousands of people, including tourists in campsites, have been evacuated from the Var region of southern France due to a wildfire, a spokeswoman for the fire department told AFP on Tuesday.

"Thousands of people have been evacuated as a precautionary measure, but there are no victims. Around 750 firefighters are fighting the fire, which is still very fierce," she said.