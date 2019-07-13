UrduPoint.com
Thousands Flee As Storm Barry Menaces New Orleans, Louisiana Coast

Sat 13th July 2019

Port Sulphur, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Evacuations ramped up Friday across coastal Louisiana as the southern US state -- including its main city New Orleans -- braced for a potentially disastrous deluge from Tropical Storm Barry, which threatens to strengthen into a hurricane.

The large storm in the Gulf of Mexico chugged towards land, bringing heavy rains, a storm surge and flooding that pose a threat reminiscent of 2005's deadly Hurricane Katrina.

Thousands packed up and left their homes as floods hit low-lying areas like Plaquemines Parish, where road closures left some communities isolated as they braced for Barry's arrival.

By mid-day Friday the storm was packing winds of 65 miles (100 kilometers) per hour, nine mph shy of hurricane strength. It was expected to reach hurricane strength late Friday or early Saturday as it closed in on the coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Dozens took shelter in Plaquemines's Bell Chase auditorium, while others headed inland to stay with friends or relatives and avoid what the NHC called "life-threatening flooding" to coastal and river areas.

Governor John Bel Edwards said New Orleans was well prepared to withstand the storm, and the levees protecting it were not expected to be overtopped.

