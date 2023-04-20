UrduPoint.com

Thousands Flee 'bodies On The Streets' In Battle-scarred Khartoum

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2023

Thousands flee 'bodies on the streets' in battle-scarred Khartoum

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Thousands of residents fled from Sudan's capital where witnesses reported bodies in the streets and embassies said more than 270 civilians had been killed in battles between the army and paramilitaries by Thursday, with no end in sight.

"Life in Khartoum is impossible if this war does not stop," said Alawya al-Tayeb, 33, on her way out of the city.

"I tried to make children not see the slain bodies on the streets," she said, adding that her youngsters are already suffering from trauma and will need treatment.

The Rapid Support Forces paramilitaries said they would "fully commit to a complete ceasefire" from 1600 GMT for 24 hours, as did the army.

But gunfire continued in Khartoum from the appointed time and into Wednesday night, according to witnesses.

It was the second day in a row a proposed humanitarian ceasefire failed to take hold.

The Sudanese army said that 177 Egyptian soldiers who had been captured by the RSF in the northern city of Merowe were evacuated on Wednesday back to Egypt -- a close ally of the military establishment -- on four Egyptian military transport planes.

Other evacuation plans have been difficult to orchestrate, as foreign diplomats have been attacked and the UN received reports of sexual violence against aid workers.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced he would meet on Thursday with the heads of the African Union, the Arab League and the regional bloc, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, his spokesman told reporters.

