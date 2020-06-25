Thousands flee 'intense fighting' in eastern South Sudan: MSF

Juba, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Thousands of people have fled a fresh wave of inter-communal clashes in South Sudan's eastern region of Pibor, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Thursday, adding it had suspended medical activities after its staff were forced to flee into the bush.

Brutal fighting has taken place between rival communities in the area in recent months, with clashes in May leaving over 200 dead, including an MSF staff member, the charity said in a statement.

The latest violence erupted on June 15, it said.

"The fighting is now approaching Pibor town, in the east, with almost allresidents choosing to seek refuge in the surrounding bush, including MSFstaff," said the statement.