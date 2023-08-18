Open Menu

Thousands Flee Wildfire On Spain's Tenerife Island

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Thousands flee wildfire on Spain's Tenerife island

Madrid, Aug 18(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Firefighters struggled Thursday to control a huge wildfire on the Spanish holiday island of Tenerife that has forced the evacuation of thousands of people, local officials said.

The fire broke out late on Tuesday and has been raging through a forested area with steep ravines in the northeastern part of the island, which is part of the Spanish archipelago off the coast of northwestern Africa.

The blaze has so far ravaged over 3,200 hectares (7,900 acres) of land, the chief commissioner of the archipelago's police force Luis Santos told local television.

"It is a complicated fire, with an unusual behaviour," he added.

Some 3,000 residents in the area have been evacuated and around 4,000 others were ordered to stay indoors due to poor air quality, the regional government said.

"This is probably the most complex fire we've ever had in the Canary Islands in at least the past 40 years," Fernando Clavijo, regional head of the archipelago, told reporters.

"The extreme heat and weather conditions... is making the work harder," he added.

Around 400 firefighters and soldiers backed by 17 water-dropping planes and helicopters have been mobilized to battle the blaze which is threatening six municipalities.

In a message posted on social media, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed his "solidarity with the people affected by the wildfire in Tenerife, especially those who had to be evacuated." "I would like to thank, once again, all the personnel for the tireless work they are doing and for their enormous professionalism in the fight against the fire." The regional government has set up four shelters for people who had to flee their homes.

Local authorities have cut off access to the Mount Teide volcano, Spain's highest peak, and a top tourist draw, because of the fire.

The blaze broke out after the islands were hit by a heatwave that has left many areas tinder dry.

As global temperatures rise due to climate change, scientists have warned heat waves will become more frequent and intense, with a much wider impact.

In 2022, a particularly bad year for wildfires in Europe, Spain was the worst-hit nation with nearly 500 blazes that destroyed more than 300,000 hectares, according to figures from the European Forest Fire Information System.

So far this year, more than 71,000 hectares have been ravaged by fire in Spain, which is one of the European countries most vulnerable to climate change.

Related Topics

Africa Weather Fire Prime Minister Police Poor Europe Social Media Santos Spain TV All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2023

8 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2023

59 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Kurdistan ..

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq

9 hours ago
 Wasi for boosting tourism in Pakistan

Wasi for boosting tourism in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 ECP halts NOC issuance for new housing societies, ..

ECP halts NOC issuance for new housing societies, demands commission's clearance ..

10 hours ago
 Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker fi ..

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker finance minister

10 hours ago
Strong quake rattles Colombian capital

Strong quake rattles Colombian capital

10 hours ago
 Four robbers shot dead by accomplices

Four robbers shot dead by accomplices

10 hours ago
 Farrell's World Cup in the balance amid overturned ..

Farrell's World Cup in the balance amid overturned red card row

10 hours ago
 WHO urges countries to work towards unlocking powe ..

WHO urges countries to work towards unlocking power of traditional medicine

10 hours ago
 Thousands flee wildfires in Canada's far north

Thousands flee wildfires in Canada's far north

10 hours ago
 PM allocates portfolios to federal ministers, advi ..

PM allocates portfolios to federal ministers, advisers, special assistants

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous