Thousands gather outside UK Parliament to protest brutalities in Indian occupied Kashmir

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Thousands of British Pakistani and Kashmiri community held a big demonstration outside the United Kingdom Parliament here at Westminister on Tuesday, and strongly condemned the ongoing brutalities and gross human rights violations and atrocities against defenseless people of Indian occupied Kashmir and complete lockdown of the occupied valley.

The participants comprising Lords, members of parliament, Councillors and people belonging to different walks of life including men, women and children chanted anti-India, anti-Modi and pro-Kashmir freedom movement slogans.

They also called upon the international community, peace and democracy-loving nations including the United Kingdom to mount pressure on India to bring an end to atrocities and massive violations of human rights by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi led fascist Indian government, against the defenseless people of Indian occupied Kashmir, who were struggling for freedom from Indian subjugation and their birthright to self determination granted to them by United Nations Security Council some 22 years ago.

The participants who were in thousands in number took to streets of Westminister and passing through the streets reached the Indian High Commission in London and started chanting full throat slogans like "Modi biggest terrorist of the world","We want freedom","Indian dogs get out of occupied Kashmir", "Stop the killing of Kashmiri people and rape of women" , "One, two, three, four, occupations no more", "Modi is terrorist", "Stop war crimes in Indian occupied Kashmir","UNO honour your promise on Kashmir", "Kashmiris want their birthright to self determination", "India stop state terrorism in Indian occupied Kashmir" , "Kashmir Banayga Pakistan", "Pakistan Zindabad , Pakistan Army Zindabad", "India stop the genocide in occupied Kashmir","Butcher Butcher Modi butcher", "Freedom is our right", "Implement UN resolutions on Kashmir","Save humanity free Kashmir" ,"Return Kashmir to its people without delay" and "Indian state is the the biggest threat to world peace".

Lord Qurban talking to APP on the occasion said that British Kashmiris and Pakistanis were united and raising voice for the struggling people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

He called upon the British government and other peace-loving international community to use their influence and urge India to stop violations of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir and pressure India to implement UN resolutions on Kashmir to enable people of Kashmir decide their future destiny through a UN-sponsored plebiscite.

He said that today two dozen members of British parliament representing All Parties Parliamentary Group on Kashmir (APPGK) presented a petition to Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging UK to pressure India stop atrocities and violations of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir and implement the UN resolutions on Kashmir for peaceful settlement of the dispute between Pakistan and India.

The petition also condemned the Indian government's recent action to revoke Article 370 of the Indian constitution and thereby ending the special status of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that petition also noted with concern the deployment of additional 180,000 troops and the reports of killing of Kashmiri civilians by the Indian occupation forces.

The petition also noted with concern the recent ban on access to communication with the outside world and right to travel from the region.

The petition condemned the house arrests of political leaders and activists in occupied Kashmir.

The petition urged India to agree to international mediation bringing about peace and prosperity in the region.

The petition demanded an end to all human rights abuses and killing of civilians, and immediate access to international observers and human rights organizations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The participants rejected the Indian government's recent scrapping of articles 370 and 35A in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and termed it an attempt to alter the demographic structure of the occupied region.

They also condemned the complete blackout in occupied Kashmir by India and demanded complete restoration of communication links of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir with outside world.