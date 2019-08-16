UrduPoint.com
Thousands Gathered Outside Indian High Commission To Mark India's Independence Day As Black Day

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 12:00 AM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Thousands of British Pakistani and Kashmiri community held a big demonstration outside the Indian High Commission London, on Thursday afternoon also joined by Sikh community to mark India's independence day as "Black day".

The rally was led by Lord Nazir Ahmed and Raja Najabat Hussain, Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Self Determination Movement International and other Kashmiri leaders.

Members of Parliament, Councillors and Lords also expressed their solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir who were struggling for their inalienable right to self-determination and freedom from Indian yoke.

According to observers, this was one of the largest protest gathering by British-Pakistanis, Kashmiris and Sikh community in the city, people from all walks of life and political parties gathered outside the Indian House London.

The participants strongly condemned the Indian forces atrocities being perpetrated against innocent people of Indian occupied Kashmir to crush their indigenous struggle to the right of self-determination granted to them by the United Nation Security Council.

The participants of the rally urged the international community including the United Kingdom to play its vital role to stop India massive violation of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir and immediately implement the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir to enable the people of Kashmir to decide their future destiny through UN-sponsored plebiscite.

The participants rejected the Indian government's recent scrapping of Articles 370 and 35 A in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and termed it an attempt to alter the demographic structure of the occupied region.

They also condemned the complete blackout in occupied Kashmir by India.

The participants raised anti-India, anti-Modi and pro-freedom slogans.

They were carrying Pakistani and Azad Kashmir flags and chanted slogans "Kashmiris wants freedom from India", stop the massive violation of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir, Freedom is our right, India free Kashmir and Kashmiris need world attention and Pakistan Zindabad, Modi next Hitler for Kashmiris, Pakistan Zindabad, free Yasin Malik and other political prisoners, Implement UN Resolution 47 on Kashmir, World should impose economic sanctions against India for genocide of Kashmiris, Kashmir is bleeding and hold India accountable for killing Kashmiris, we will resist India everywhere in the world, we demand plebiscite in Kashmir and never rest till we get it, Unresolved Kashmir is posing a nuclear war on Kashmir and Modi the biggest terrorist and UN pay attention on Kashmir".

The Sikh participants on the occasion hoisted Khalistan flag in front of Indian High Commission London.

The Kashmiri leaders including Lord Nazir Ahmed reiterated their commitment of the people of Kashmir that freedom struggle would continue till the realization of birthright to self-determination and freedom of Kashmir from Indian subjugation.

Indians who were fifteen to twenty in number also held a rally to counter the Black day protest in front of the High Commission but they fled away in fear when they saw thousands of British Pakistanis and Kashmiris and Sikh protesters in the rally.

British metropolitan police were also present for the security of theprotesters and counter any untoward incident.

