Thousands In Bangladesh Head To Hometowns For Festival Despite Virus

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 01:50 PM

Thousands in Bangladesh head to hometowns for festival despite virus

DHAKA, Bangladesh (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) : Motivated by a longstanding tradition, tens of thousands of Bangladeshis are leaving urban areas of the country including the capital Dhaka for villages to celebrate the Muslim Eid al-Adha festival with their loved ones while flagrantly violating pandemic-related restrictions.

Thursday was the first day after the country began easing a strict lockdown so businesses and trade could run smoothly and people could travel easily ahead of Eid al-Adha, or the "festival of sacrifice," which is celebrated by Muslims around the world as a commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his own son for God, with cows, goats and sheep traditionally slaughtered.

In the wake of an alarming spike in global coronavirus cases with the deadly Delta variant of the virus, which has already hit neighboring India, Bangladesh has been enforcing tougher restrictions nationwide to stem the spread of the virus since July 1 with the deployment of the army.

According to reports from Dhaka's main Kamalapur Railway Station, Sayedabad Bus Terminal and Sadarghat Boat Terminal (popularly known as Sadarghat Launch Terminal), people were found to be in a mad rush to travel to their hometowns with little care for COVID-19 health rules.

Although a good number of people were wearing face masks, most of them did not care about social distancing at all, and many were not covering their face properly.

Many were also seen traveling with their children but not observing health protocols.

It was also impossible to maintain social distancing in places like the Sadarghat terminal due to the huge number of travelers.

