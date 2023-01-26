UrduPoint.com

Thousands Join Australia Day Protests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2023 | 05:20 PM

CANBERRA, Jan. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) --:Tens of thousands of Australians have joined protests across the country, calling for the government to change the date of Australia Day.

Protesters joined rallies in every major city on Thursday, calling for the date of the contentious public holiday to be shifted out of respect for Indigenous Australians.

Australia Day has been celebrated as a national public holiday since 1994 on Jan. 26 to mark the anniversary of the British First Fleet landing in Sydney in 1788.

However, among Indigenous communities, the date is considered one of mourning and known as "Invasion Day" in recognition of the massacres of First Nations people carried out by British settlers.

According to a poll published by the Guardian, 26 percent of Australians are supportive of creating a new date to replace Australia Day -- up from 15 percent in 2019 -- and another 33 percent are in favor of picking a new date to recognize Indigenous Australians while keeping the Jan. 26 holiday.

