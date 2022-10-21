UrduPoint.com

Thousands Join Hungary Teacher Rebellion Over 'humiliating' Pay

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Thousands join Hungary teacher rebellion over 'humiliating' pay

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Hungary's failing schools are becoming the focus of swelling protests, with pupils and parents backing teachers sacked for rebelling over "humiliating" low pay and years of government neglect.

With supermarket cashiers paid more than most teachers, thousands have joined the protests since the beginning of September, with human chains formed around schools across the country.

Last Friday students burned letters threatening teachers with dismissal near the Interior Ministry, which has been put in charge of education by nationalist premier Viktor Orban, who restricted the right to strike in February.

Another mass protest is planned for Sunday.

Budapest high school teacher Katalin Torley was sacked along with four of her colleagues last month for refusing to teach classes in protest at low pay and severe restrictions on the curriculum.

