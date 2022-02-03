UrduPoint.com

Thousands Lose Power But Mauritius Escapes 'major Damage' From Cyclone

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Thousands lose power but Mauritius escapes 'major damage' from cyclone

Port Louis, Mauritius, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Thousands of homes were left without power in Mauritius on Wednesday but the Indian Ocean island nation escaped without "major damage" from a battering by powerful cyclone winds.

Tropical cyclone Batsirai passed within 130 kilometres (80 miles) of the popular holiday destination, bringing heavy downpours and winds of 120 kilometres per hour, with a peak of 151 kilometres per hour recorded in the capital Port Louis.

The French territory of La Reunion, which lies about 230 kilometres southwest of Mauritius, was on red alert and residents were told to stay indoors with the cyclone expected to speed past its shores overnight.

Life was brought to a standstill in Mauritius, with public transport cancelled, shops and banks shut, and air and sea travel halted.

At least 7,500 homes were without power after the winds knocked down trees onto electricity lines, according to the local electricity board.

The telephone network was also disrupted but there appeared to be little structural damage.

"Fortunately the cyclone did not pass directly over the island as feared. It passed some distance from the island and did not cause major damage," Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth said on national television.

"We will try to get the situation back to normal as soon as possible," he added.

The reopening of schools, closed since November because of the spread of the Covid variant Omicron, could not take place as planned.

"All cyclone (warning) advisories will be lifted around 10 pm (1800 GMT)," said a statement from the weather service.

In 2007, two people were killed in Mauritius and nine hurt in Reunion when a cyclone hit the islands.

Tropical storms and torrential rains have also wreaked havoc in southern Africa in recent days, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

Tropical Storm Ana claimed the lives of 86 people in Mozambique, Madagascar and Malawi last week.

Related Topics

India Africa Weather Storm Prime Minister Electricity Alert Port Louis Malawi Mauritius Mozambique Madagascar Turkish Lira November TV All From Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2022

19 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd February 2022

24 minutes ago
 Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation ..

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation at Ukraine Border - London

9 hours ago
 IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after c ..

IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after completing Pakistan's 6th revie ..

9 hours ago
 White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine ..

White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine on Economic Assistance Package

9 hours ago
 Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presiden ..

Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presidential Election Against Any Riva ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>