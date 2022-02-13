UrduPoint.com

Thousands March In Support Of Venezuela Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Thousands march in support of Venezuela government

Caracas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Thousands of pro-government demonstrators marched through Caracas Saturday in support of President Nicolas Maduro, with a smaller opposition rally gathering in parallel.

To the sound of drums and salsa, thousands of Chavistas -- named after Hugo Chavez, a figure of the Latin American radical left and late predecessor of Maduro -- marched some 14 kilometers (nine miles) through the streets of the capital.

"Chavez sets the tone, Maduro is behind the wheel," read one banner.

The government had mobilized its party and chartered buses to bring in supporters of all ages from all over the country for the rally held on World Youth Day.

"The courageous youth are following their dreams and continuing to fight for their homeland," 26-year-old Maria Amatima told AFP.

Maduro, met with cheers, ended the demonstration saying, "I ask you (the youth) to help me.

.. against corruption and bureaucracy... I come to ask you for help." Maduro's re-election in 2018 in a vote boycotted by the opposition is not recognized by part of the international community and in particular the United States, which backs the opposition.

Some 500 opposition supporters, joined by leader Juan Guaido, also gathered in Caracas in a parallel rally.

Guaido called for "unity" in the wake of the defeat of a divided opposition in regional elections in November.

"We pledge today to fight... we must strengthen unity," he said, promising to revive the street protests that rocked the government in 2019 but eventually died out.

"We are going to return... to the place where freedoms are exercised: the street."

Related Topics

Corruption World Vote Died Caracas United States November 2018 2019 All From Government Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

2 minutes ago
 India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

5 hours ago
 Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 D ..

Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

5 hours ago
 19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take plac ..

19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take place in March

5 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President of Philippines

5 hours ago
 New documentary tells story of how Dubai’s schoo ..

New documentary tells story of how Dubai’s school community came together duri ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>