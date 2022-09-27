UrduPoint.com

Thousands March To Demand Justice For Mexico's Missing Students

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Thousands march to demand justice for Mexico's missing students

Mexico City, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Thousands of Mexicans marched on Monday demanding justice on the eighth anniversary of the disappearance of 43 students, after investigators branded the atrocity a "state crime" involving the military and other institutions.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador urged protesters to rally peacefully in memory of the victims of a tragedy that shocked the nation and prompted international indignation.

Relatives, students and other demonstrators advanced through the heart of Mexico City chanting slogans such as "alive they took them, alive we want them!" Some carried signs reading: "It was the army.

" "We demand that the military be investigated, that they be punished," said Blanca Nava, the mother of one of the students.

Lopez Obrador's appeal came after several dozen members of the security forces were injured on Friday in clashes with protesters hurling rocks and homemade explosive devices at a Mexican military base.

"The only thing is to avoid violence," Lopez Obrador told reporters, declaring Monday a day of national mourning.

"It's not about throwing stones or Molotov cocktails. It's about protesting peacefully," he said.

Related Topics

Injured Army Mexico City Reading

Recent Stories

Lebanon Expects Israel's Final Decision on Maritim ..

Lebanon Expects Israel's Final Decision on Maritime Border by End of Month - Sou ..

8 hours ago
 Amir Muqam describes Dar as successful finance min ..

Amir Muqam describes Dar as successful finance minister

8 hours ago
 Imran to face punishment in 'Toshakhana' case: Ran ..

Imran to face punishment in 'Toshakhana' case: Rana Sana Ullah

8 hours ago
 US Welcomes Engagement by Companies Interested in ..

US Welcomes Engagement by Companies Interested in Iran Internet Freedom Push - S ..

9 hours ago
 Italy takes step into unknown with far-right win

Italy takes step into unknown with far-right win

9 hours ago
 Mian Javed Latif summoned on alleged occupation of ..

Mian Javed Latif summoned on alleged occupation of state land

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.