UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Mourn Bangladeshi Charity Pioneer

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 05:40 PM

Thousands mourn Bangladeshi charity pioneer

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Thousands gathered in Bangladesh on Sunday for the funeral of Fazle Hasan Abed, founder of one of the world's largest NGOs and credited with lifting nearly 150 million people out of poverty.

The 83-year-old passed away on Friday in a Dhaka hospital while undergoing treatment for a brain tumour.

His body was brought to a stadium in Dhaka where at least 10,000 people attended the funeral, an AFP photographer from the venue said.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, top politicians, diplomats and businessmen paid tribute to Abed, who founded BRAC in 1972.

"Sir Abed's NGO helped me to start my business. It was him who pulled me up when I thought I am done," Abdur Rahman, a small business entrepreneur, told AFP as he came to say a final goodbye.

BRAC's micro-finance approach has been hailed as one factor behind the drop in the proportion of Bangladeshis living in extreme poverty from 80 percent to around 40 percent.

The approach proved so successful that BRAC, which has more than 100,000 local employees worldwide -- expanded elsewhere in Asia and even to Africa and has been lauded by world figures such as former US president Bill Clinton.

The NGO has helped nearly 150 million people out of poverty according to the World food prize, which honoured Abed as its Laureate in 2015.

Abed also received a knighthood from Britain in 2010 for his work.

The accountant-turned-aid worker will be laid to rest in a Dhaka graveyard, BRAC spokesman Asif Saleh told reporters.

Related Topics

Africa World Bangladesh Business Dhaka Sunday 2015 From Top Asia Million

Recent Stories

WAM Report: Dubai tops list of tourism destination ..

42 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi breaks Guinness World Records for la ..

42 minutes ago

UAE banks&#039; total investments reach AED396.2 b ..

57 minutes ago

Etihad Cargo awarded &#039;CEIV Fresh&#039; certif ..

58 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme launches tes ..

1 hour ago

Etisalat first operator in MENA to introduce MEC t ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.