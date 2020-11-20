UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Mourn Belarusian Protester Who Died After Arrest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Thousands mourn Belarusian protester who died after arrest

Minsk, Belarus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :About 5,000 people gathered in the Belarus capital Minsk Friday for the funeral of an opposition activist who died of brain trauma after being arrested by police.

Roman Bondarenko, a 31-year-old soldier, died last week in Minsk after police arrested him following a dispute in a city square that has become a regular meeting place for the opposition.

Mourners carried red and white flowers -- the colours of the opposition -- to a church on the outskirts of Minsk.

For more than three months Belarus has been gripped by historic protests after a disputed presidential vote that saw strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term.

Protesters demand that Lukashenko, 66, resign and hand over power to political novice Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who they believe won the election.

"It is not in our power to bring back Roman, but we can try to ensure that such crimes are never repeated," Tikhanovskaya, 38, wrote on her Telegram channel from exile in EU member Lithuania.

An AFP journalist at the funeral saw people applauding and chanting "Roma you are a hero" -- using a diminutive for Roman.

They also chanted "I am going out", referring to the last words Bondarenko wrote in a family group chat.

Church bell-ringer Alexei, who asked that his last name be withheld, said Bondarenko's "sacrifice was not in vain." Bondarenko was pronounced dead on November 12 after suffering brain damage.

Investigators said he had "signs of intoxication" when he was arrested by police but medical records published by independent news website Tut.by indicated no signs of alcohol in his system.

Prosecutors on Thursday launched a criminal case against a doctor of the hospital where Bondarenko was treated citing the "disclosure of medical secrets" and "providing false information".

Police have detained thousands of demonstrators who have reported torture and abuse in custody, prompting international condemnation and Western sanctions.

Related Topics

Election Dead Police Condemnation Vote Doctor Died Roma Minsk Belarus Lithuania Turkish Lira November Criminals Church Family From Opposition

Recent Stories

U.S. Government And Women’s Business Opportunity ..

9 minutes ago

PTI leader Fateh Ullah Khan won again after recoun ..

9 minutes ago

Emirates partners with FlySafair to strengthen tra ..

12 minutes ago

‘I’ll take advice but final decision will be m ..

13 minutes ago

KP govt refuses PDM to hold public rally in Peshaw ..

16 minutes ago

Indian spinner says Babar Azam is million dollar p ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.