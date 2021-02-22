UrduPoint.com
Thousands Of Algerians Hit Streets On Protest Anniversary

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Thousands of Algerians hit streets on protest anniversary

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Thousands of Algerians marched on Monday in the capital and other cities to mark the second anniversary of the North African nation's anti-government "Hirak" protest movement, AFP journalists said.

It is the largest march seen in Algiers since the suspension of the Hirak marches on March 13, 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The protest movement in April 2019 forced longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika into resigning.

