Thousands of Algerians hit streets on protest anniversary

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Thousands of Algerians marched on Monday in the capital and other cities to mark the second anniversary of the North African nation's anti-government "Hirak" protest movement, AFP journalists said.

It is the largest march seen in Algiers since the suspension of the Hirak marches on March 13, 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The protest movement in April 2019 forced longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika into resigning.