UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Of Colombians In Fresh Protests Against President Duque

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 12:10 PM

Thousands of Colombians in fresh protests against President Duque

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Thousands of people took to the streets in several cities across Colombia Wednesday in fresh protests against President Ivan Duque.

Dozens of people have been killed in protests that erupted around the country on April 28, initially against a tax hike that would have mostly affected the middle classes, but which have morphed into a major anti-government movement.

The protests Wednesday were peaceful and colorful during the day but after nightfall deteriorated into clashes with police in the capital Bogota, Medellin in the northwest and other cities around the country.

The demonstrators demanded an end to police repression and more supportive public policies to alleviate the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has plunged more than 40 percent of the country's 50 million inhabitants into poverty.

"We need opportunities, and for education, health, to be a right and not a privilege," said 15-year-old high school student Sofia Perico, who came to protest with her family in front of a hotel in central Bogota where a delegation of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) was holding meetings to evaluate the social turmoil.

"We want a change in social policy, in economic policy (...) the people simply cannot take it any longer," said teacher Dernir Galvis, another demonstrator.

The crisis has seen almost daily demonstrations and roadblocks over the past six weeks, affecting in particular the southwest of the country, and violent clashes with the police.

The June 6-10 visit by the IACHR comes after international criticism of police's violent repression of the anti-government protests.

Related Topics

Protest Police Education Hotel Student Visit Sofia Medellin Bogota Colombia April June Family Million

Recent Stories

Shaukat Tarin to present Economic Survey 2021 toda ..

11 minutes ago

Tea has become a necessity, taxes should be reduce ..

15 minutes ago

Minister of State for Defence receives GCC Secreta ..

16 minutes ago

Huawei Opens Its Largest Global Cyber Security and ..

18 minutes ago

Huawei Opens Its Largest Global Cyber Security and ..

23 minutes ago

Enjoy the best PSL Deals with OPPO

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.