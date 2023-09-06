Open Menu

Thousands Of Freddie Mercury's Personal Items To Go On Sale

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Thousands of Freddie Mercury's personal items to go on sale

London, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Thousands of items belonging to the charismatic Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, from manuscripts of his band's biggest hits to furniture, paintings and knick-knacks are on auction in London from Wednesday.

Among the highlights of the Sotheby's "evening sale", which will be followed by two other live auctions and three online sales, is Mercury's piano.

The Yamaha quarter-tail piano was bought by Mercury in 1975 and was used to create almost all of his greatest songs.

It is expected to sell for �2 million-�3 million ($2.

5 mllion-$3.75 million).

Also on sale is the original manuscript for epic hit "Bohemian Rhapsody", whose 15 pages of pencil and ballpoint pen remarks reveal the different directions Mercury envisaged for the track.

It also reveals that it was originally going to be called "Mongolian Rhapsody".

Paintings by Chagall, Dali and Picasso that adorned Mercury's home, as well as the last painting he bought a month before his death from AIDS in 1991 -- an oil on canvas by James Jacques Joseph Tissot -- will also go under the hammer.

