UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Of Haitians Protest, Alleging New Dictatorship

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 08:10 AM

Thousands of Haitians protest, alleging new dictatorship

PortauPrince, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Several thousand people demonstrated Sunday in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince, saying the government was trying to establish a new dictatorship and denouncing international support for President Jovenel Moise.

The protests were mostly peaceful, although a few clashes broke out between some demonstrators and police, who fired tear gas and rubber bullets.

Protesters waved the national flag and chanted, "Down with the dictatorship!" Officials loyal to Moise claimed last Sunday they had foiled an attempt to murder him and overthrow the government. Police arrested 23 people, accusing them of an "attempted coup." Moise has been ruling by decree for a year because there is no parliament right now. Legislative elections due in 2018 were delayed.

He also maintains that his term lasts until February 2022 -- but the opposition argues it should have ended last weekend, in a standoff over disputed elections.

The dispute stems from Moise's original election. He was voted into office in a poll subsequently canceled after allegations of fraud, and then elected again a year later, in 2016.

The issue has led to weeks of violent protests on the streets of the poor Caribbean country.

The United States has backed Moise's position, with State Department spokesman Ned price saying on February 5 that "a new elected president should succeed President Moise when his term ends on February 7, 2022." Sunday's protests questioned the legitimacy of Moise's term length and foreign backing for his holding office.

"Despite all the kidnappings, the massacres in poor neighborhoods, the United States continues to support him," said protester Sheila Pelicier.

"The money from the PetroCaribe fund has been squandered, we don't have good hospitals... and the United States continues to support this corrupt government," Pelicier said, referring to a loan program whose funds the Haitian government has been accused of mismanaging since 2008.

Police officers also fired live ammunition into the air in Petion-Ville, a wealthy commune in Port-au-Prince where a car was set on fire.

The notorious Francois "Papa Doc" Duvalier and his son Jean Claude "Baby Doc" ruled Haiti from 1957 until 1986 with their ruthless Tontons Macoutes militia.

Related Topics

Election Murder Loan Fire Police Poor Parliament Car Port-au-Prince Price United States Haiti Money February Gas Sunday 2016 2018 Dictator All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Coalition forces intercept, destroy 2 Houthi-fired ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja sworn in as UAE Ambassado ..

8 hours ago

UAE leaders condole with Argentine President over ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi banks invested AED26.1 bn in debt securi ..

9 hours ago

Abdulla Al Hamed visits Mubadala Health COVID-19 v ..

10 hours ago

ADIB reports AED1.6 billion in net profit for 2020

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.