Thousands of high street shops, department stores, shopping centres to reopen safely in England

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Shops in England selling non-essential goods will reopen from June 15, (Monday), the United Kingdom (UK) business Secretary confirmed on Tuesday.

However, hairdressers, nail bars, beauty salons, and the hospitality sector would remain closed, because the risk of transmission in these environments was higher as long periods of person to person contact was required there, a UK government statement issued here this evening said.

According to the UK Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and The Rt Hon Alok Sharma MP placeholder, all non-essential retail shops will reopen in England from Monday June 15, provided they follow government guidelines to keep staff and customers as safe as possible.

The government issued a detailed COVID-19 secure guidance for retailers and other sectors in May, following extensive consultation with businesses, trade unions and devolved administrations.

The businesses should display a downloadable notice to inform customers and staff they have followed COVID-secure guidance.

High street retailers and departmental stores, including book shops, electronics retailers, tailors, auction houses, photography studios, indoor markets, and shops selling clothes, shoes and toys, would be allowed to open their doors again provided they follow the COVID-19 secure guidelines set out by the government in May, the statement said.

Retailers will need to take certain steps to protect customers and staff, including limiting the number of customers allowed inside at one time, placing protective coverings on large items such as sofas which may be touched by passing shoppers, and frequently checking and cleaning objects and surfaces.

Employers should also display a notice visibly in their shop windows or outside their store to show their employees, customers and other visitors that they have followed this guidance.

Meanwhile, Business Secretary Alok Sharma said,"Shops, departmental stores and shopping centres that have been closed since March will be able to reopen from Monday 15 June, provided they put in place the necessary steps to keep their workers and customers safe. This is the latest step in the careful restarting of the economy and will enable high streets up and down the country to spring back to life".

He thanked workers at supermarkets, pharmacies, post offices and other essential retailers who have introduced social distancing to keep the public and their staff safe.

"Now is the time to apply these principles to allow workers safely return into stores and welcome back shoppers, as we look to get the economy going again",he remarked.