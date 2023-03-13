UrduPoint.com

Thousands Of Hospital Doctors Walk Out In Latest UK Strike

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Thousands of hospital doctors walk out in latest UK strike

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :UK hospital doctors on Monday began a three-day strike over pay at the start of a week that will also see teachers, train staff and civil servants walk out, in the latest wave of industrial action.

The doctors say years of below-inflation pay increases mean they have effectively had a 26 percent pay cut since 2008.

Ahead of the stoppage, the body that represents them, the British Medical Association (BMA), launched an advertising campaign claiming a newly qualified doctor earned less than some coffee shop staff.

"Pret a Manger has announced it will pay up to £14.10 ($17.13) per hour," the ad said.

"A junior doctor makes just £14.09. Thanks to this government you can make more serving coffee than saving patients. This week junior doctors will take strike action so they are paid what they are worth."On Wednesday, hundreds of thousands of workers are expected to walk out, including teachers, London Underground train drivers, BBC journalists, and university staff.

