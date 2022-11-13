UrduPoint.com

Thousands Of Iranians Died Of COVID-19 Due To U.S. Sanctions: Official

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Thousands of Iranians died of COVID-19 due to U.S. sanctions: official

TEHRAN, Nov. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) --:A top Iranian human rights official on Sunday blamed U.S. sanctions that deny Iranians access to essential medicines for thousands of deaths in the country during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kazem Gharibabadi, secretary of the Iranian High Council for Human Rights and deputy chief of the Iranian Judiciary for international affairs, made the remarks while speaking to Iranian media in New York, Iran's official news agency IRNA reported. During the visit, he will attend the United Nations General Assembly Third Committee meetings, according to IRNA.

