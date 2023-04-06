Close
Thousands Of Migrants Stranded In North Niger's Scorching Desert

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Thousands of migrants stranded in north Niger's scorching desert

ASSAMAKA, Niger, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :A long line of people appears in silhouette, walking along the flat desert in northern Niger.

The strong walkers are at the front. The weakest at the rear.

Every week hundreds more migrants thrown out of Algeria end up here in Assamaka, the first village on the Niger border.

More than 4,500 of them so far have washed up in this tiny windswept corner of the Sahara -- Malians, Guineans and Ivorians mainly, but also Syrians and even Bangladeshis.

They have marched across 15 kilometers (nine miles) of wasteland only to enter a new purgatory.

A transit centre run by the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) cannot cope with the numbers and only handles about a third of arrivals.

"When we got here we were told we were not recognized as migrants by the IOM and so we had to pay for our own transport to return home," said Abdoul Karim Bambara from the Ivory Coast.

Assamaka's water tanks are nearly dry, food rations insufficient and shelter from the cruel sun is in short supply.

In temperatures that can nudge 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit), thousands seek shade beneath walls or under tarpaulins.

The migrants say that they were stripped of their possessions in Algeria, the stepping-stone to a hoped-for new life in Europe.

They cannot afford to pay for travel home, or even to phone relatives.

They are stranded in what is an open prison in the desert, sometimes for months.

