Thousands of opposition supporters protest in Moscow: AFP

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Several thousands of supporters of jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny rallied in Moscow on Saturday, AFP journalists reported, answering his call for nationwide protests against President Vladimir Putin's rule.

Demonstrators gathered at Pushkin Square in the centre of the capital, despite a heavy police presence and detentions, holding signs that read "Russia will be free" before a planned march towards the Kremlin.