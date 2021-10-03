Thousands of paedophiles in French Catholic Church since 1950: commission

Paris, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Thousands of paedophiles have operated inside the French Catholic Church since 1950, the head of an independent commission investigating the scandal told AFP, days ahead of the release of their report.

The commission's research had uncovered between 2,900 and 3,200 paedophile priests or other members of the church, said Jean-Marc Sauve, adding that it was "a minimum estimate".