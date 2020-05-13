Thousands of schools reopen as France eases virus lockdown

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Thousands of schools reopened throughout France on Tuesday as the government eases its coronavirus lockdown rules despite some fears of a second waves of infections.

According to official figures there were 348 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the national total to 26,991.

Primary and nursery schools reopened however, with teachers wearing face masks and the children's chairs separated to avoid spreading the disease.

For Gregory Bouvier, headmaster of a nursery school in Rennes, northwest France, it was all a bit "surreal".

"It's not part of a nursery school's DNA to have the children spaced apart from each other remaining at their desks and not able to share things," he told AFP.

Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer hailed the reopening, which will be rolled out gradually throughout the country, including Paris schools on Thursday, before some secondary schools resume lessons next week.