Thousands of trucks mass at Dover in cross-Channel chaos

Dover, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :France and Britain reopened cross-Channel travel on Wednesday after a 48-hour ban to curb the spread of a new coronavirus variant but thousands of truckers faced being stranded for days near the port of Dover.

The major transit hub reopened following an agreement between London and Paris to allow hauliers stuck in the UK to leave the country if they could produce a negative coronavirus test that was less than 72 hours old.

"It will take a few days to work our way through," Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick told Sky news. "There's going to be quite a lot of work to do." Much of Europe had swiftly banned British travellers following the emergence in Britain of a variant of Covid-19 believed to be more transmissable, and France's decision to block freight movements sparked fears of food shortages.

Germany's Lufthansa said it would airlift fresh fruit and vegetables to Britain with traffic log-jammed at the south coast port for days to come.

As dramatic images showed masses of lorries backed up in Dover, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was under intense pressure to resolve the deadlock -- even as 11th-hour talks with Brussels on a post-Brexit trade deal continued.

Jenrick said a total of around 4,000 trucks were stranded in Dover and overall in the southern county of Kent.

Between 700 and 800 were parked alongside the motorway heading out of London via Kent and around 3,000 were at the nearby disused airport of Manston where drivers are to be tested.

As night fell on Tuesday, many drivers at Manston sounded their horns for more than half an hour in protest over the delays.

Jenrick said testing would be carried out at Manston and "multiple other locations".

If a driver tests positive following a rapid screening that normally produces results in 30 minutes, the driver will be given a more accurate swab test. In the event of two positive results the drivers will be placed in isolation in a hotel for 10 days.

French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebarri confirmed that air travel, boats and Eurostar trains would resume service as of Wednesday, saying "French nationals, people living in France and those with a legitimate reason will have to be carrying a negative test."But his British counterpart Grant Shapps urged lorry drivers not to head to Kent expecting to board a ferry or train, even though Dover said it would reopen from midnight local time (2300 GMT) for travellers with a negative Covid result.

A handful of passenger vehicles disembarked from two ferries in Calais early Wednesday, an AFP correspondent said, but port management said traffic was not expected to pick up until later.