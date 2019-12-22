UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Protest In Iraq As Deadline For New PM Looms

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 02:40 PM

Thousands protest in Iraq as deadline for new PM looms

Diwaniyah, Iraq, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Thousands of protesters blocked roads and public buildings in southern Iraq Sunday, as the latest deadline for choosing a new prime minister loomed.

Anti-government rallies have rocked Baghdad and the Shiite-majority south since October 1, with demonstrators calling for a complete overhaul of a regime they deem corrupt and inefficient.

"The revolution continues!" shouted one demonstrator at a protest encampment in central Diwaniyah.

Protesters blocked off public buildings one by one in the southern Iraqi city, and put up banners reading "The country is under construction -- please excuse the disruption".

Overnight, protesters in Diwaniyah and Basra, another southern city, had declared a "general strike".

Sunday marks the latest deadline -- already pushed back twice by President Barham Saleh -- for parliament to choose a new premier to replace Adel Abdel Mahdi, who tendered his administration's resignation last month.

Officials say neighbor Iran, a key player in Iraqi politics, wants to install Qusay al-Suhail, who served as education minister in the government of Abdel Mahdi.

But protesters categorically reject his candidacy, along with anyone from the wider political establishment that has been in place since dictator Saddam Hussein was deposed in 2003.

The protest movement has lost momentum in recent weeks as it has been hit by intimidation, including assassinations perpetrated by militias, according to the UN.

Around 460 people have been killed since the protests began nearly three months ago, and some 25,000 have been wounded.

But the movement appeared to regain some confidence on Sunday.

Dozens of protesters blocked roads linking southern cities to Baghdad with burning tyres, an AFP correspondent said.

In Karbala and Najaf, two Shiite holy cities, striking students closed schools and gathered in their thousands, AFP correspondents said.

In Nasiriyah, protesters blocked bridges and several roads while all public buildings remained closed.

Protesters are demanding the fall of Saleh and parliament speaker Mohammed al-Halbussi, accusing them of procrastinating.

bur-sbh/dwo/fz

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest United Nations Iran Education Parliament Iraq Karbala Basra Baghdad Reading October Sunday Dictator All From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi toll gates active during peak hours begi ..

1 hour ago

Hedayah, UNOCT to expand cooperation

1 hour ago

NYUAD graduate programmes&#039; applications now o ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Oman to enhance trade, economic cooperation

2 hours ago

Etihad, Kuwait airways launch new codeshare partne ..

2 hours ago

Japan contributes US$11 million for Palestinian re ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.