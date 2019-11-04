Thousands protest in Lebanon after rally to support president

Beirut, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Thousands of Lebanese protested Sunday to keep up a nationwide street movement that has brought down the government, hours after a mass rally to support the embattled president.

Unprecedented cross-sectarian demonstrations have gripped Lebanon since October 17, demanding a complete overhaul of a political system deemed inefficient and corrupt.

On Sunday evening, thousands of protesters streamed into the main square carrying lebanese flags and a flurry of inventive slogans on cardboard, an AFP correspondent said.

"Revolution," they cried to the rhythm of electronic beats in Martyrs' Square.

"All of them means all of them," they chanted, calling for political leaders from all sectarian stripes to step down.

Abir Murad, 37, had come specially from the northern city of Tripoli to take part.

"We are all united against the leaders... who haven't changed anything in this country," she said.

"We came to say that change is now in the hands of the people." Draped in white sheets, three demonstrators staged a mock execution of the grievances that pushed them down into the street.

Nooses around their limp necks, they bore signs referring to corruption, sectarianism, and the 1975-1990 civil war.

Protesters in the capital shouted in support of Shiite-majority areas such as Tyre, strongholds of the powerful Hezbollah movement, which has urged its backers not to protest.

"Tyre, Tyre, Tyre. We're rising up for you," they chanted.

Despite Hezbollah's warnings, protests were also staged in the southern city itself, the National news Agency and television showed.