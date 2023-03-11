Thousands protest over economic woes in Tunisia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TUNISIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Thousands demonstrated in Tunisia on Saturday against deteriorating economic conditions in the North African country.

The mass protest called by Tunisia's powerful trade union UGTT comes amid a deep political crisis that aggravated the country's economic conditions since 2021 when Tunisian President Kais Saied dissolved parliament and assumed executive authority.

"The UGTT will not accept any restriction on freedoms in Tunisia," UGTT Secretary-General Noureddine Taboubi told protesters.

On Friday, Tunisian President Kais Saied hinted at a plot to assassinate him.

"The UGTT will denounce any act of violence and will be on the frontline if there is any plot to assassinate the Tunisian president," Taboubi said. "We want a peaceful change through democratic mechanisms," he added.

The UGTT chief stressed that the trade union does "not advocate violence and terrorism." There was no comment from the Tunisian authorities on Taboubi's statements.