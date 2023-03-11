UrduPoint.com

Thousands Protest Over Economic Woes In Tunisia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Thousands protest over economic woes in Tunisia

TUNISIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Thousands demonstrated in Tunisia on Saturday against deteriorating economic conditions in the North African country.

The mass protest called by Tunisia's powerful trade union UGTT comes amid a deep political crisis that aggravated the country's economic conditions since 2021 when Tunisian President Kais Saied dissolved parliament and assumed executive authority.

"The UGTT will not accept any restriction on freedoms in Tunisia," UGTT Secretary-General Noureddine Taboubi told protesters.

On Friday, Tunisian President Kais Saied hinted at a plot to assassinate him.

"The UGTT will denounce any act of violence and will be on the frontline if there is any plot to assassinate the Tunisian president," Taboubi said. "We want a peaceful change through democratic mechanisms," he added.

The UGTT chief stressed that the trade union does "not advocate violence and terrorism." There was no comment from the Tunisian authorities on Taboubi's statements.

Related Topics

Protest Parliament Tunisia From

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

5 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

5 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

5 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.