UrduPoint.com

Thousands Quarantined After Beijing Man Breaks Covid Rules

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Thousands quarantined after Beijing man breaks Covid rules

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :A Beijing man has landed thousands of his neighbours in quarantine after he ignored an order to stay at home and later tested positive for Covid-19, prompting a police investigation.

The Chinese capital has ordered hundreds of thousands of residents to stay home over the last five weeks to curb its largest coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic.

Officials said Sunday a man in his 40s surnamed Sun had failed to follow a requirement to isolate that he was given after he visited a shopping centre considered high-risk.

"During the home isolation period he... went out many times and walked in the neighbourhood," said Beijing public security official Pan Xuhong.

Sun and his wife later tested positive, prompting authorities to lock down 5,000 of their neighbours at home and send 250 to a government quarantine centre.

It came as virus restrictions began to be eased in Beijing on Monday, with authorities re-opening parks, museums and cinemas and declaring the outbreak under control.

China is wedded to a zero-Covid strategy of hard lockdowns, mass testing and long quarantine periods to wipe out clusters as they emerge.

There are tough penalties for breaking the rules and Sun is now under police investigation.

Beijing's Omicron-fuelled cluster has seen more than 1,700 infections since late April -- a tiny number by global standards but troubling for China's rigid approach to the virus.

Case numbers have dropped sharply in the past week.

"There have been no new cases found in society (outside quarantine centres) for two days," Xu Hejian, a spokesman for the Beijing government, said Sunday.

"The situation is stable and improving... but the risk of a rebound still exists."Most bus, subway and taxi services in three of the capital's most populous districts were running again Monday and millions were told to return to work.

A handful of tai chi practitioners and locals were enjoying balmy weather in a re-opened downtown park.

Related Topics

Weather Police China Wife Beijing Man April Sunday Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lukoil Deputy Chief Suggests Slashing Russian Oil ..

Lukoil Deputy Chief Suggests Slashing Russian Oil Output

41 seconds ago
 Putin, Macron, Scholz discuss Ukraine arms, grain ..

Putin, Macron, Scholz discuss Ukraine arms, grain supplies

42 seconds ago
 IHC seeks affidavit from Mir Shakil in controversi ..

IHC seeks affidavit from Mir Shakil in controversial advertisement case

3 minutes ago
 President Alvi approves appointment of Baligh-Ur-R ..

President Alvi approves appointment of Baligh-Ur-Rehman as Governor Punjab

36 minutes ago
 Iran Guards accuse 'Zionists' of assassinating col ..

Iran Guards accuse 'Zionists' of assassinating colonel

6 minutes ago
 Universal Healthcare Act to become law in three d ..

Universal Healthcare Act to become law in three days : Jhagra

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.