UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Rally Against Macron In Timbuktu

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 08:51 AM

Thousands rally against Macron in Timbuktu

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Protesters rallied in the northern Mali city of Timbuktu on Friday, organisers and local officials said, opposing French President Emmanuel Macron's defense of the right to publish cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.

Angry demonstrators amassed in a central square in the desert city, where they trampled on photos of Macron and burned a French flag, according to a local security official Dida Ould.

"The aim was to denounce the deeds which harm the Muslim religion," he told AFP by telephone. "Everywhere you could hear Allahu Akbar," he added.

The local Muslim youth group which organized the rally put the number of protesters in the thousands. AFP could not independently confirm the numbers, however.

Related Topics

Mali Timbuktu Muslim

Recent Stories

World Golf Awards announces 2020 winners

9 hours ago

CAF president contracts COVID-19

11 hours ago

Japan imported 20.173 mmb of crude from UAE in Sep ..

11 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 398 new COVID-19 cases, 20 de ..

11 hours ago

UAE leaders inquire after health of Algerian presi ..

11 hours ago

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to kick-off on Sun ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.