Thousands rally against Macron in Timbuktu

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Protesters rallied in the northern Mali city of Timbuktu on Friday, organisers and local officials said, opposing French President Emmanuel Macron's defense of the right to publish cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.

Angry demonstrators amassed in a central square in the desert city, where they trampled on photos of Macron and burned a French flag, according to a local security official Dida Ould.

"The aim was to denounce the deeds which harm the Muslim religion," he told AFP by telephone. "Everywhere you could hear Allahu Akbar," he added.

The local Muslim youth group which organized the rally put the number of protesters in the thousands. AFP could not independently confirm the numbers, however.