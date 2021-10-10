UrduPoint.com

Thousands Rally Against Tunisian President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 07:30 PM

Thousands rally against Tunisian president

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :More than 5,000 Tunisians rallied on Sunday against a presidential power grab in the only democracy to have emerged from the Arab Spring uprisings a decade ago.

Despite checkpoints and security screening of protesters, it was the biggest in a series of Sunday rallies in central Tunis both pro and against the actions of President Kais Saied.

On July 25, after months of political stalemate, Saied sacked the prime minister, suspended parliament and granted himself judicial powers, a move he followed up in September with measures that effectively allow the president to rule by decree.

A police source said at least 3,000 had gathered at the start of the rally, and the crowd kept growing. Witnesses later said more than 5,000 people were flowing toward Bourguiba Avenue, the main thoroughfare in central Tunis.

The size of Sunday's rally exceeded that of an estimated 2,000 who demonstrated against Saied's "coup d'etat" two weeks earlier on Bourguiba Avenue.

On October 3, an estimated 3,000 people rallied on the same avenue in support of the president, and local media reported that about 2,000 other pro-Saied supporters demonstrated elsewhere in the North African country.

"The people against the coup d'etat," "Raise your voice, the revolution is not dead," the anti-Saied demonstrators called, waving red-and-white Tunisian flags.

Many identified as supporters of the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party, which was the biggest in the now-suspended parliament.

Some complained to AFP about alleged police intimidation to prevent them moving forward.

Helmeted, black-clad riot police were deployed, and demonstrators were forbidden from entering a stretch of Bourguiba Avenue.

"The rally is blocked," and "shame on you," one voice in the crowd called.

Tunisia was the birthplace of the Arab Spring uprisings, with the resignation of the country's dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in January 2011.

Although Saied's July measures enjoyed significant public support, civil society groups have warned of a drift away from democracy.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Police Parliament Democracy Civil Society Same Tunis January July September October Sunday Dictator Media From Arab

Recent Stories

21st October announced public holiday for private ..

21st October announced public holiday for private sector on Prophet Muhammad’s ..

46 minutes ago
 DWTCA announces new regulations to license Single ..

DWTCA announces new regulations to license Single and Multiple Family Offices

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police foils cocaine smuggling attempt worth ..

Dubai Police foils cocaine smuggling attempt worth AED500 million

1 hour ago
 DEWA attracts investments of around AED 40 billion ..

DEWA attracts investments of around AED 40 billion using IPWP model

1 hour ago
 8th International Family Medicine Conference kicks ..

8th International Family Medicine Conference kicks off in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed directs to display Expo 2020 Dub ..

Mansour bin Zayed directs to display Expo 2020 Dubai logo at Emirates Internatio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.