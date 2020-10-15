Thousands rally for Thai PM to quit as tensions rise over calls for royal reform

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Thousands of Thai protesters demanding the prime minister's resignation rallied overnight outside his office in Bangkok Thursday after scuffling with royalists opposed to the youth-led movement's calls for reforms to the monarchy.

Student activists have staged huge demonstrations in recent months calling for Premier Prayut Chan-o-cha, a former army chief who took power in a coup six years ago, to step down.

But some protesters have also demanded reforms to the country's powerful monarchy -- a move that has prompted a backlash from Thailand's staunchly pro-royalist establishment.

Tensions flared near the capital's Democracy Monument ahead of a scheduled afternoon drive-by of a royal motorcade carrying King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Yellow-clad royalists arrived at the venue in numbers to rival the anti-government protesters, forcing police to erect barriers and road blocks to keep them apart.

More than 15,000 police were deployed.

Organisers of the anti-government rally warned supporters not to provoke their opponents.

"There will be provocations from the other side so please trust in me -- we don't want to clash with anyone," said Anon Numpa, a prominent activist.

"When the royal motorcade arrives, don't utter swear words."