Thousands Rally In Georgia Against Government

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Tbilisi, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Thousands of opposition supporters rallied Sunday in the Georgian capital Tbilisi as the Black Sea nation's government faces mounting accusations of backsliding on democracy.

Demonstrators gathered outside the Georgian parliament for a rally organised by the country's main opposition force, the United National Movement (UNM), founded by jailed ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili.

Protesters waved Georgian, Ukrainian and European Union flags and held a huge banner that read "For European future." The crowd chanted "Long live Misha!", referring by his diminutive to Saakashvili, who is serving a six-year jail term for abuse of power -- a conviction that international rights groups have condemned as politically motivated.

Doctors have said the pro-Western reformer is at risk of death from a litany of serious conditions which he developed in custody.

The ruling Georgian Dream party's government faces accusations of jailing opponents, silencing independent media, covertly collaborating with the Kremlin and leading the country astray from its EU membership path.

Addressing the rally, UNM chairman Levan Khabeishvili listed protesters' demands that included the "liberation of political prisoners and implementing reforms" demanded by the EU as a condition for granting Tbilisi a formal candidate status.

Parliament Democracy Jail European Union Tbilisi Sunday Media From Government Opposition

