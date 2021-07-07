UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Rally In Georgia To Protest Anti-LGBTQ Violence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 12:30 AM

Thousands rally in Georgia to protest anti-LGBTQ violence

Tbilisi, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Thousands rallied Tuesday in the Georgian capital Tbilisi to denounce attacks on the LGBTQ community that shocked the Caucasus nation and forced activists to cancel a planned Pride march.

Pride events are still controversial in the conservative country where the powerful Orthodox Church has previously clashed with Western-leaning governments over progressive social issues.

On Monday, LGBTQ activists called off a planned Pride march as protesters assaulted activists and journalists and skirmished with police hours after the prime minister denounced the event.

Hundreds of anti-LGBTQ protesters including activists from a small pro-Russian party removed a European Union flag outside parliament and attacked dozens of journalists covering events at several locations. Many were hospitalised with bruises and fractures.

On Tuesday evening, several thousand demonstrators gathered outside parliament to denounce the violence that shocked the pro-Western country and sparked condemnation from the United States and the EU.

Many at the silent demonstration waved EU and rainbow flags.

Police cordoned off the area to protect demonstrators from some 200 anti-LGBTQ activists who staged a counter-rally nearby and tried to break through police barriers.

"We can't tolerate in this country any form of violence targeting minorities," demonstrator 48-year-old art historian Lili Chumburidze told AFP.

"Homophobia doesn't belong to the 21st century." Another demonstrator, 20-year-old student Lasha Bigvava, said: "We are here to tell the government that human rights must be ensured for everyone." Prime Minister Irakli Garabishvili has faced strong criticism from the opposition and rights activists after he spoke out against holding the Pride march, describing it as "unacceptable for a large segment of Georgian society".

Pride organiser Giorgi Tabagari told AFP he suspected "the country's secret service coordinated the attacks" on Monday.

Critics have accused the ruling Georgian Dream party government of tacitly supporting homophobic and nationalist groups.

These groups are seen as supporters of the ruling party and have staged protests against pro-Western opposition parties.

Georgia decriminalised homosexuality in 2000 and adopted anti-discrimination laws in 2006 and 2014.

Related Topics

Century Prime Minister Police Condemnation Parliament European Union Student Tbilisi United States March Church Event From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Abdul Razak Dawood for expanding regional trade to ..

2 minutes ago

Govt not afraid of Bilawal's dirty politics: Ali H ..

2 minutes ago

Illegal water pipes uprooted to reduce agricultura ..

2 minutes ago

Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Proves Highly Effective ..

13 minutes ago

Barty keeps dream alive as she eases into Wimbledo ..

13 minutes ago

Govt taking keen interest in Balochistan's develop ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.