UrduPoint.com

Thousands Rally In London To Show Solidarity With Health Care Workers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Thousands rally in London to show solidarity with health care workers

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :A large crowd in London demonstrated Saturday in solidarity with Britain's health care workers.

The demonstration by SOS NHS (National Health Service) -- a coalition of campaign groups and trade unions -- demanded the government make fair pay hikes for health care workers in the face of increasing living costs.

Thousands chanted to voice support for health care workers while carrying banners that read: "End the NHS crisis" and "NHS staff deserve fair pay." Main opposition Labour party MPs attended along with doctors, nurses and representatives from unions.

Junior doctors in England will begin a three-day strike action Monday because of an ongoing dispute concerning a pay hike.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay announced early Saturday that he urged the junior doctors union, BMA, to have formal pay talks and call off the upcoming industrial action.

"Let's have a constructive dialogue to make the NHS a better place to work and ensure we deliver the care patients need," he wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Twitter London Somali Shilling From Government Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNO ..

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNOC Gas starts trading Monday

4 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

6 hours ago
 UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Austral ..

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Australian Consular Committee

8 hours ago
 Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahor ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahore Qalandars

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United by 13 runs

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.