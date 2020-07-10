UrduPoint.com
Thousands Rally In Mali Against Embattled President

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 10:30 PM

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Thousands of people protested in Mali's capital Bamako Friday, demanding President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita resign over the country's long-running jihadist conflict and economic woes.

The protest, organised by a new opposition coalition, is the third such demonstration in two months, alarming the international community which is keen to avoid the fragile West African state sliding into chaos.

Led by influential imam Mahmoud Dicko, the so-called June 5 movement is channelling deep-seated frustrations, heaping pressure on Keita, who unsuccessfully floated political reforms this week in a bid to appease opponents.

Thousands of protesters flooded central Bamako, many of them carrying placards bearing anti-government slogans and blowing vuvuzela horns, AFP reporters saw.

"We don't want this regime any more," said one of the demonstrators, Sy Kadiatou Sow.

Mali has been struggling to contain an Islamist insurgency that first emerged in the north in 2012, before spreading to the centre of the country and to neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Thousands of soldiers and civilians have been killed and hundreds of thousands of people have been forced from their homes.

The demonstration follows an attempt by Keita on Wednesday to appease growing opposition to his government by offering to appoint new judges to the constitutional court.

The court has been at the centre of controversy in Mali since April 29, when it overturned the provisional results for March's parliamentary poll for about 30 seats.

That move saw several members of Keita's party elected to the parliament and triggered protests in several cities.

It is also widely as having ignited the country's latest political crisis.

Keita suggested on Wednesday that appointing new judges would mean that the constitutional court could revisit its earlier decision.

Opposition leaders had been demanding that the 75-year-old dissolve the parliament and form a transition government, however.

