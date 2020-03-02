UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Rally In Protest Against Mogul Czech PM

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 01:50 AM

Thousands rally in protest against mogul Czech PM

Prague, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Several thousand people rallied in central Prague Sunday against the Czech Republic's billionaire prime minister and the way his government treats public institutions.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who has made his fortune as owner of the Agrofert food, chemicals and media holding, is facing police charges over an EU subsidy fraud.

The EU has also launched a probe into his dual role as a politician distributing EU subsidies and entrepreneur getting them.

Babis has denied any wrongdoing in either case.

"We are here to oppose the Agrofert-isation of our country, an abuse of political power and targeted destruction of important democratic institutions," said Mikulas Minar, head of the Million Moments for Democracy movement, which organised the rally.

"If this goes on, we might end up at the level of Hungary and Poland," he added, referring to two other ex-Communist EU members facing questions from Brussels over the state of their democracy.

The movement announced the rally following the appointment of 81-year-old Stanislav Krecek as the country's ombudsman. He was recommended for the role by the country's pro-Russian, pro-Chinese president, Milos Zeman -- an ally of Babis.

Protesters chanted "Babis is a thief" and "Shame" and waved banners calling on him to step down.

One man in the crowd, wearing a face mask, brandished a poster saying "Attention, Babis virus!" on the day the Czech Republic announced its first three cases of the new coronavirus.

Babis leads a minority government of his populist ANO movement and the leftwing Social Democrats, leaning on the far-left Communists for a majority in parliament.

A former Communist himself, Babis was listed as a secret Communist police collaborator in the 1980s.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Minority Parliament Democracy Brussels Prague Man Poland Czech Republic Hungary Democrats Sunday Media From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh meets founder of Foreign Policy Com ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 37th Arab I ..

3 hours ago

Paris&#039;s Louvre museum closes over staff coron ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Special Envoy of UN Se ..

4 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima receives women ambassadors

4 hours ago

FAHR grants flexible working hours to mothers of n ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.