Khartoum, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Thousands of Sudanese protested Thursday in the capital Khartoum against the military, which led a coup more than two months ago, witnesses said.

Sudan's armed forces led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan staged the power grab on October 25, sparking international condemnation and setting off a wave of demonstrations.