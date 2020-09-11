UrduPoint.com
Thousands Spend Third Night In The Open After Greek Migrant Camp Fire

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 09:30 AM



Lesbos Island, Greece, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Thousands of asylum seekers on the Greek island of Lesbos spent a third night in the open Friday after the country's largest camp burned down, as France, Germany and the Netherlands offered to take in hundreds of them, especially children.

Desperate families, many with young children were living rough, homeless and hungry, many without tents or even basic bedding.

"We've lost everything, we were abandoned, without food, water or medicine," said Fatma Al-Hani, a Syrian woman who barely had time to grab her identity papers before the flames engulfed the camp.

Germany and France on Thursday agreed on an initiative for EU states to share out some 400 minors from the camp, a source close to the talks told AFP.

"As a preliminary step we are offering to Greece to accept refugees who are minors -- other steps must follow," German Chancellor Angela Merkel told a panel discussion in Berlin.

The European Union must "assume more shared responsibility" for migration policy, Merkel said.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis wants that kind of sentiment transformed into action.

"Europe must move from words of solidarity to a policy of acts of solidarity. We have to put the migration crisis at the heart of our discussions and be much more concrete," he said at a summit of Mediterranean leaders in Corsica.

The Netherlands offered to take in 100 of the migrants, half of them minors.

