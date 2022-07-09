UrduPoint.com

Thousands 'stone The Devil' As Packed Hajj Winds Down

Faizan Hashmi Published July 09, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Thousands 'stone the devil' as packed hajj winds down

Mina, Saudi Arabia, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Thousands of Muslim pilgrims cast pebbles in the "stoning of the devil" ritual marking the start of the Eid ul-Azha holiday Saturday, as a hajj pilgrimage that drew 900,000 visitors began winding down.

Enormous crowds of white-robed worshippers thronged Mina, near Mecca in western Saudi Arabia, for the stoning ritual where each threw seven pebbles at three large concrete walls representing Satan.

Deadly stampedes have previously overshadowed the ritual, the last major act of the hajj, but high temperatures and the ongoing Covid pandemic appeared the biggest immediate risk.

"I feel I am about to faint, hurry up," said one woman, asking her companion to splash her face with water.

No health or safety incidents were reported.

The pilgrims threw stones that they had collected in nearby Muzdalifah. In 2020 and 2021, when Covid restrictions reduced numbers to tens of thousands, worshippers were handed sanitized pebbles in sealed bags.

The hajj started on Wednesday at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Islam's holiest site, before an overnight stay in tents and prayers on Mount Arafat, where the Prophet Mohammed is believed to have delivered his final sermon.

After the stoning ritual, pilgrims return to Mecca to perform a farewell "tawaf" -- circling seven times around the Kaaba, the large black cube at the Grand Mosque that is the focal point of islam.

