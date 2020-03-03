UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Take To Street In Albanian Judge Row

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 09:10 AM

Thousands take to street in Albanian judge row

Tirana, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Thousands protested on Monday in Albania's capital city Tirana against a left-wing government that they accuse of trying to take control of the judiciary.

President Ilir Meta, who organised the rally with the backing of the centre-right opposition, accused Prime Minister Edi Rama of trying to control the nomination of judges to the Constitutional Court.

Rama's government launched a vetting procedure in 2016 aimed at rooting out corrupt judges and boosting the rule of law -- as part of Albania's attempt to woo the European Union.

But Meta told the crowd Rama was "kidnapping" the court, adding: "This is not the rule of law but the power of those who want to control everything in a mafia-style manner." "Rama, leave!" chanted the protesters who gathered at Tirana's main boulevard and waved the country's red flags featuring a black double-headed eagle.

All but one of the judges on the nine-member Constitutional Court have resigned or been removed as a result of the reform, rendering the court inactive since mid-2018.

Six judges still need to be named but the nomination has turned into a bitter fight between political parties.

Rama's Socialists launched a procedure to oust Meta, who tried to postpone local elections last June.

Albania is waiting for the European Union to decide on its application to open accession talks.

Meanwhile, Rama told local media that the accusations by Meta and the opposition were "against Albania efforts to get green light for opening of EU membership talks this spring".

Last year Rama, who has been in power since 2013, faced months of sometimes violent protests organised by the opposition, which accused him of crime and corruption links.

The European Commission said on Monday that Albania -- along with fellow Balkans hopeful North Macedonia -- had "delivered further tangible and sustainable results".

"Therefore, the Commission's recommendation to open accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia remains valid," it said in a regular update.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Kidnapping European Union Tirana Eagle Albania Macedonia June 2016 Media Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

8 hours ago

UAE citizens evacuated from Iran

9 hours ago

Ministry of Education to start pilot stage of dist ..

9 hours ago

Amir four-for powers Kings to second successive wi ..

9 hours ago

IMF, World Bank to help member countries address e ..

9 hours ago

Saudi deputy defence minister calls on Prime Minis ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.