UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Threat Of Coronavirus Pandemic Now 'very Real': WHO

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 12:20 AM

Threat of coronavirus pandemic now 'very real': WHO

Geneva, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization warned Monday there was now a "very real" threat that the global outbreak of the new deadly coronavirus will become a pandemic, but stressed the virus could still be controlled.

"The threat of a pandemic has become very real," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters, while stressing that "it would be the first pandemic in history that can be controlled... we are not at the mercy of the virus".

Related Topics

World Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN Assistant Chief for Humanitarian Affairs Schedu ..

21 minutes ago

Prime Minister to launch 'Data4Pakistan' portal on ..

21 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns attack on Sudanese Prime Min ..

1 hour ago

Arteta says no easy answer despite inside knowledg ..

21 minutes ago

London Exchange Closes With Russian Companies Losi ..

22 minutes ago

EU's Michel Hopes to Bridge Gap With Turkey on Syr ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.