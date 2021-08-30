Threat to Kabul airport remains 'real' and 'specific': Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The threat to Kabul airport remains "real" and "specific" as the United States winds down its withdrawal from Afghanistan, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday.

"We're in a particularly dangerous time right now," Kirby told reporters. "The threat stream is still real, it's still active, and in many cases it's still specific."