Threat To Kabul Airport Remains 'real' And 'specific': Pentagon
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 08:10 PM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The threat to Kabul airport remains "real" and "specific" as the United States winds down its withdrawal from Afghanistan, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday.
"We're in a particularly dangerous time right now," Kirby told reporters. "The threat stream is still real, it's still active, and in many cases it's still specific."