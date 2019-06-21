Three Afghan photographers awarded in first Shah Marai prize

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Three Afghan photographers who won the first three places in the inaugural prize in memory of AFP's chief Afghanistan photographer Shah Marai, expressed hope Friday their awards would encourage others from the country.

Farshad Usyan in first place, with Hoshang Hashimi second and Mohammad Anwar Danishyar third picked up their prizes in the "My Afghanistan" awards at a ceremony at AFP headquarters in Paris.

Usyan, 26, a freelance photographer from the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif who regularly collaborates with AFP, said he had never expected to even become a photographer.

"I was just a student, I had no idea about photography," said Usyan, a former medical student who took up the profession following a call from Marai when his brother, also an AFP photographer, died.

"I did not know about professional cameras, how to turn it on," he said.

Recalling Marai, he said: "I wish he was here. But I know he is proud of me. He was my close friend at a personal and professional level." Usyan won first prize for a series of photos entitled "The Pacifist" showing unexpected scenes such as Afghan women laughing in a 3D cinema.

"This award can help Afghan photographers show Afghanistan better to the world," said second-placed Hashimi, 30, from the western city of Herat.

Hashimi was acclaimed for photos showing the ups and downs of daily life under the title "Afghan Life in the middle of Conflict."